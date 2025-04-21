Parazero Receives The Israeli Ministry Of Defense Approval To Market Globally Its Dropair Precision Airdrop System In Collaboration With Heven Drones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the“company” or“ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems, announced today that official marketing approval from the Israeli Ministry of Defense's Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA) was received for the DropAirTM Precision Airdrop System, developed in collaboration with Heven Drones (“Heven”) , a leading U.S. drone manufacturer with roots in Israel that specializes in custom autonomous UAV platforms.This authorization from DECA enables ParaZero and Heven to actively market their joint DropAir-integrated solution to global clients across commercial, defense, and humanitarian sectors.

“Receiving DECA approval for our DropAir system and Heven integration is a major achievment,” said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero.“It validates the system's compliance with export regulations and paves the way for expanded collaboration with defense, logistics, and emergency response customers worldwide.”

"At Heven, we are focused on building a drone ecosystem that can support the most critical of missions - from contested logistics to disaster relief - in the most hostile environments,” said Heven CEO Bentzion Levinson.“In ParaZero, we have found a partner that shares our commitment to precision and mission success. We congratulate them on this milestone and look forward to our ongoing collaboration."

The DropAir system, integrated with Heven's advanced UAVs, enables accurate and safe aerial delivery of critical payloads, including medical supplies, tactical equipment, and humanitarian aid. The combined solution is designed for autonomous deployment, enhanced safety, and mission-critical precision-especially in hard-to-reach or hazardous environments.

A live demonstration of the DropAir-Heven integration can be viewed here: Watch

This approval is expected to support ParaZero's growth strategy by opening new international markets for its precision aerial delivery solution and strengthening its partnerships with innovative UAV manufacturers.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aerial systems and counter UAS systems. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit .

About Heven

Based in Miami, FL, Heven was founded in 2019 with a clear vision: To unlock the immense potential of the drone economy. Heven's hydrogen-powered, runway-independent drones are designed with endurance and adaptability in mind. Built for the most complex missions, Heven's drones operate anywhere-efficiently, quietly, and reliably- providing the warfighter with the technology to get the job done.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, ParaZero is using forward-looking statements when it discusses expanded collaboration with defense, logistics, and emergency response customers worldwide and its growth strategy of opening new international markets for its precision aerial delivery solution and strengthening its partnerships with innovative UAV manufacturers. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

