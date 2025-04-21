Dariohealth Announces CFO Transition

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO ) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leading global digital health company, today announced that Zvi Ben-David , Chief Financial Officer, will retire from his role, effective May 15, 2025 .

The Company has appointed Chen Franco-Yehuda as its new Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary, and will assume the role upon Mr. Ben-David's retirement on May 15, 2025 . To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Ben-David will remain with the Company until the end of June, after which he will move to assist the Company in an advisory capacity.

"It has been an incredible journey at DarioHealth, and I am proud of what we have accomplished," said Mr. Ben-David. "I am confident in Chen's ability to lead the Company's financial strategy and contribute to its continued growth."

Mrs. Franco-Yehuda brings extensive financial leadership experience, with a strong background in corporate finance, capital markets, and strategic growth initiatives. She has held senior financial leadership roles across publicly traded companies in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Combining deep knowledge of healthcare business models with a sharp understanding of capital markets, her experience uniquely positions her to lead Dario's financial organization through its next phase of growth and expansion.

Prior to joining Dario, she most recently served as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary at Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq, TASE: PLUR), a global biotech company, where she led financial strategy, investor relations, legal affairs, and significant cross-border transactions. She played an instrumental role in securing substantial capital through multiple public and private fundraising rounds, executing non-dilutive funding agreements and driving merger and acquisition activity. In recognition of her accomplishments, she was awarded the Israeli CFO Excellence Award in January 2025.

Chen's early career started as Audit/Assurance Manager at PwC. She is a licensed CPA in Israel and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from the University of Haifa, with high honors. She also sits on the board of Brenmiller Energy (Nasdaq: BNRG ) where he is an audit committee and compensation committee member.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire team at DarioHealth, I would like to express our gratitude to Zvi for his dedication and contributions to the Company," said Erez Raphael, CEO of DarioHealth. "During his tenure, Zvi played a key role in the Company's transformation from a single-condition solution provider into one of the most comprehensive multi-condition digital health platforms in the industry. His financial stewardship supported our strategic expansion across diabetes, hypertension, mental health, weight management, and musculoskeletal care, helping to position Dario as a leader in digital health. We look forward to welcoming Chen and leveraging her expertise as we continue to drive innovation and growth."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO ) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care, and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. . Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for DarioTM as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-312-593-4280

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact

Kat Parrella

Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

+315-378-6922

Logo -

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.

