GAP Brings Modernization Legacy App Rescue Mission To Conf: Focus On Modernization
.NET Conf: Focus on Modernization Speaker Line Up
.NET Conf: Focus on Modernization Agenda
Santiago Arango, Solution Architect at GAP will lead a session titled "Modernizing Your Desktop: From WinForms to Blazor, Azure, and AI" on April 23rd, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM PDT. The session will demonstrate practical paths to shift from WinForms to Blazor using .NET, migrate applications to Azure for streamlined cloud-based maintenance, and integrate AI capabilities to future-proof solutions.
"Modernizing your desktop apps is easier than you think. We'll show how to shift from WinForms to Blazor using .NET, landing apps smoothly in cloud-native Azure and even adding some AI to make your solutions less 'yesterday' and more 'tomorrow'," said Arango.
For more information on .NET Conf and to enter to win swag and prizes, head over to:
In conjunction with the conference, GAP is also announcing updates to its AI migration tools aimed at simplifying legacy code analysis and migration. More information can be found at .
