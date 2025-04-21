GAP Brings Modernization Legacy App Rescue Mission To Conf: Focus On Modernization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), a consulting and technology services firm delivering custom software, data engineering and modernization solutions, today announced its participation in .NET Conf: Focus on Modernization (April 22-23). GAP will contribute a speaker session focused on dragging desktop apps into the modern era.

Santiago Arango, Solution Architect at GAP will lead a session titled "Modernizing Your Desktop: From WinForms to Blazor, Azure, and AI" on April 23rd, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM PDT. The session will demonstrate practical paths to shift from WinForms to Blazor using .NET, migrate applications to Azure for streamlined cloud-based maintenance, and integrate AI capabilities to future-proof solutions.

"Modernizing your desktop apps is easier than you think. We'll show how to shift from WinForms to Blazor using .NET, landing apps smoothly in cloud-native Azure and even adding some AI to make your solutions less 'yesterday' and more 'tomorrow'," said Arango.

In conjunction with the conference, GAP is also announcing updates to its AI migration tools aimed at simplifying legacy code analysis and migration. More information can be found at .

About Growth Acceleration Partners

At GAP, we consult, design, build, and modernize revenue-generating software and data engineering solutions for our clients. With modernization services and AI tools, we help businesses achieve a competitive advantage through technology. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Dee Dee Walsh

Growth Acceleration Partners

512-243-5754

SOURCE Growth Acceleration Partners

