Knoxville Plumber Reveals Ways To Conserve Water And Save On Utility Bills

"Plumbers work with water every day, so we understand the crucial role we can play in encouraging the conservation of our greatest natural resource," said Jamie Foster, owner of My Professional Plumber. "We can help educate homeowners on some small but effective ways to conserve water and save on utility bills. Whether it's identifying and fixing leaks, performing preventative maintenance to improve system efficiency or making recommendations for upgrades, we want to ensure homeowners are doing everything they can to reduce water usage."

Foster said one of the biggest ways homeowners can work to conserve water is to install low-flow faucets and toilets.

"The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the average family wastes about 180 gallons of water weekly ," he said. "By adding low-flow shower heads and faucets, the average homeowner will save roughly $70 a year. If you also switch to low-flow toilets, you can save another $170 annually."

Foster said homeowners can also reduce water usage by:



Having leaks checked quickly . Leaks in the average household can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year. If a homeowner sees puddles of unexplained water on the floor or wet patches on the walls or ceiling, they should contact a plumber immediately.

Upgrading appliances . By switching to water-efficient dishwashers and washing machines, homeowners can reduce their water use by up to 35% each year.

Watching water consumption . Taking shorter showers saves up to 75 gallons of water every month. People should turn off the water when actively brushing their teeth, as well. Installing greywater recycling systems . Plumbers can install systems that collect wastewater from sinks, showers and the laundry to be used in irrigation or other non-potable water applications.

"Earth Day is just once a year, but utility bills come every month," Foster said. "Water conservation is good for the environment, but it is also good for the wallet. Making just a few small changes can help your family save more money in the long run."

