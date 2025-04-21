403
Hindustan Zinc United Over 7,000 Rural Women At The Sakhi Utsav
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Udaipur, 21st April 2025: Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), the world's largest integrated zinc producer, recently concluded Sakhi Utsav 2025 with grand celebrations across its operational regions in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. The company's flagship social impact initiative, Sakhi, aimed at mobilizing and empowering rural women has benefitted the lives of more than 25,000 women from the state through various employment and credit-linkage opportunities. Held at five key districts namely Udaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand in Rajasthan and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, the initiative engaged over 7,000 participants, including Sakhi women, local community members, officials, and school students. The Utsav showcased the growing strength of women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through a series of exhibitions, awareness drives, and cultural performances.
The celebration culminated with Sakhi Fest 2025, a flagship public event hosted in Zinc City, Udaipur. The fest brought together rural and urban audiences in a vibrant showcase of Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage through the lens of empowered women. Activities included live skill demonstrations, storytelling zones, financial literacy sessions, and youth-led awareness programs. From local crafts and processed foods to community melas and traditional performances, Sakhi Fest exemplified the creative and entrepreneurial dynamism of rural women driving change at the grassroots.
"Sakhi women are not just community leaders, they are changemakers redefining rural India," said Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc. "Their resilience, entrepreneurial energy, and social commitment form the foundation of our vision for inclusive growth. Sakhi Utsav is a testament to the power of collective progress, where women lead from the front. Investing in their potential is central to Hindustan Zinc's belief that empowered women are the backbone of resilient, self-reliant communities, and for us, Sakhi Utsav is a testament to our long-standing commitment to drive sustainable, long-term development across the regions we serve."
Across all locations, Sakhi Utsav featured a wide range of engaging activities. Women participated in sports competitions like tug of war, running races, and musical chairs, bringing energy and camaraderie to the events. Powerful street plays by Sakhi members addressed themes such as gender equality and social taboos, while cultural performances celebrated folk traditions from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. Skill exhibitions showcased handmade textiles, spices, pickles, and more, highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit of the SHGs. Interactive quiz contests on government schemes, SHG awareness, and general knowledge added an element of learning and confidence-building.
Through a network of over 2,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Sakhi uplifts women to break stereotypes, driving social and economic progress in their communities. Sakhi has also been instrumental in fostering economic empowerment. Beyond financial empowerment, Sakhi is a movement fostering a new narrative of self-reliance and social change. Women, driven by their strength and determination, are becoming architects of progress, breaking barriers, and uplifting entire communities.
Beyond women empowerment, Hindustan Zinc has been a strong force in promoting quality education for all, sustainable livelihood opportunities, healthcare access, arts & culture, water conservation & sanitation, supporting grassroots football talent, art & culture impacting over 20 lakh lives across nearly 4,000 villages. Ranked among India's top 10 CSR companies, Hindustan Zinc's initiatives reflect its commitment to building a resilient, self-sufficient Rajasthan that champions inclusivity, innovation, and environmental responsibility.
About Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188 and NSE: HINDZINC), a Vedanta Group company, is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world's most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the second consecutive year by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also launched EcoZen Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Transforming the lives of over 2.3 million people through its focused social welfare initiatives, Hindustan Zinc is among the Top 10 CSR companies in India. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.
