403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nairobi Forum Urges Long-Term Solutions to Migration Challenges in Somalia
(MENAFN) Policymakers, migration specialists, and regional stakeholders gathered in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday to discuss sustainable strategies to address the underlying causes of displacement and migration in the Horn of Africa.
The Annual Migration Conference, themed "Securing Sustainable Solutions for Migration in Somalia," brought together representatives from governments, regional organizations, the UN, civil society groups, and academic institutions. The event focused on the complex factors driving migration in Somalia, such as conflict, poverty, climate change, and fragile governance structures.
Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, emphasized the importance of achieving lasting peace, socio-economic development, and cross-border cooperation to curb irregular migration and internal displacement in Somalia.
"Sustainable solutions must extend beyond emergency responses and must be Somali-led and regionally supported," Abdulle stated.
Mohamed Omar, a disaster displacement expert at the Climate Prediction and Applications Center of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), highlighted the growing issue of climate-induced displacement in Somalia, particularly from recurring floods, droughts, and desertification. He argued that early warning systems and proactive planning could help reduce the drivers of irregular migration.
Bisharo Ali Hussein, migration governance and policy officer at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), emphasized the positive impact of legal migration, including remittances and technology transfer to home countries. Hussein affirmed IOM’s commitment to supporting Somalia in developing inclusive and evidence-based migration policies.
The Annual Migration Conference, themed "Securing Sustainable Solutions for Migration in Somalia," brought together representatives from governments, regional organizations, the UN, civil society groups, and academic institutions. The event focused on the complex factors driving migration in Somalia, such as conflict, poverty, climate change, and fragile governance structures.
Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, emphasized the importance of achieving lasting peace, socio-economic development, and cross-border cooperation to curb irregular migration and internal displacement in Somalia.
"Sustainable solutions must extend beyond emergency responses and must be Somali-led and regionally supported," Abdulle stated.
Mohamed Omar, a disaster displacement expert at the Climate Prediction and Applications Center of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), highlighted the growing issue of climate-induced displacement in Somalia, particularly from recurring floods, droughts, and desertification. He argued that early warning systems and proactive planning could help reduce the drivers of irregular migration.
Bisharo Ali Hussein, migration governance and policy officer at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), emphasized the positive impact of legal migration, including remittances and technology transfer to home countries. Hussein affirmed IOM’s commitment to supporting Somalia in developing inclusive and evidence-based migration policies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment