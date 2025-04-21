Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nairobi Forum Urges Long-Term Solutions to Migration Challenges in Somalia

2025-04-21 05:09:44
(MENAFN) Policymakers, migration specialists, and regional stakeholders gathered in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday to discuss sustainable strategies to address the underlying causes of displacement and migration in the Horn of Africa.

The Annual Migration Conference, themed "Securing Sustainable Solutions for Migration in Somalia," brought together representatives from governments, regional organizations, the UN, civil society groups, and academic institutions. The event focused on the complex factors driving migration in Somalia, such as conflict, poverty, climate change, and fragile governance structures.

Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, emphasized the importance of achieving lasting peace, socio-economic development, and cross-border cooperation to curb irregular migration and internal displacement in Somalia.

"Sustainable solutions must extend beyond emergency responses and must be Somali-led and regionally supported," Abdulle stated.

Mohamed Omar, a disaster displacement expert at the Climate Prediction and Applications Center of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), highlighted the growing issue of climate-induced displacement in Somalia, particularly from recurring floods, droughts, and desertification. He argued that early warning systems and proactive planning could help reduce the drivers of irregular migration.

Bisharo Ali Hussein, migration governance and policy officer at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), emphasized the positive impact of legal migration, including remittances and technology transfer to home countries. Hussein affirmed IOM’s commitment to supporting Somalia in developing inclusive and evidence-based migration policies.

