BASF ECMS Partners With Local Municipality To Provide Clean Water For More Than 10,000 Residents In Chennai

Sujan Saha (4th right), Managing Director of ECMS India and Director Sub-Region Southeast Asia, Mobile Emissions Catalysts, together with Daniel Wussow (right), SVP of Mobile Emissions Catalysts and Saeed Alerasool (left), SVP, RD&A

BASF-Waterlife Safe Water Plant will deliver clean and affordable drinking water to hundreds of families, mitigating health risks and improving quality of life

- Sujan Saha, Managing Director of ECMS India

CHENNAI, INDIA, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) recently inaugurated the BASF-Waterlife Safe Water Plant in partnership with Maraimalai Nagar Municipality. The plant provides long-term access to clean affordable drinking water for more than 10,000 residents in Chennai's Ward No. 12, addressing critical community needs and promoting public health and sustainable water management.

“Seeing the community come together to celebrate this milestone reinforces our dedication to improving the quality of life for the community and beyond,” said Sujan Saha, Managing Director of ECMS India and Director Sub-Region Southeast Asia, Mobile Emissions Catalysts. "This project not only addresses public health challenges but also contributes to economic stability and social development, solidifying our long-term commitment to environmental sustainability and creating a lasting impact on local communities.”

Thiru. J. Shanmugam, Chairman of Maraimalai Nagar Municipality, together with global executives from the ECMS Mobile Emissions Catalysts business, participated in the inauguration ceremony, which included a traditional Pooja ceremony, followed by the ceremonial activation of the water plant, and distribution of the first jugs of purified water to community members.

About BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions

Leveraging its deep expertise as the global leader in catalysis and precious metals, BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) serves customers in many industries including automotive, aerospace, indoor air quality, semiconductors and hydrogen economy, and provides full loop services with its precious metals trading and recycling offering. With a focus on circular solutions and sustainability, ECMS is committed to helping our customers create a cleaner, more sustainable world. Protecting our elements of life is our purpose and this inspires us to ever-new solutions.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at .

