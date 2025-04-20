Char Dham Yatra: NHM To Have Medical Relief Posts, Swasthya Mitras On Route

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) As the sacred Char Dham Yatra is set to commence from April 30, the National Health Mission (NHM) has intensified preparations to ensure the health and safety of lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit the holy shrines in Uttarakhand.

This year's yatra will begin with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines at 10.30 a.m. on April 30. Kedarnath Dham will open for devotees on May 2, Friday, at 7 a.m., while the gates of Badrinath Dham will be opened on Sunday, May 4.

To ensure robust healthcare support during the yatra, the National Health Mission is deploying a range of medical resources, including trained staff and on-ground support teams.

“Training is currently being conducted for our medical officers, and in addition to the regular medical staff, health friends (Swasthya Mitras) are also being deployed. This time, 102 Swasthya Mitras are being assigned by NHM. Medical Relief Posts (MRPs) are also being set up along the Char Dham route,” said Swati Singh Bhadauria, Mission Director of NHM Uttarakhand.

She added,“A total of 25 MRPs will be established, where Swasthya Mitras, pharmacists, and medical officers will be posted to conduct health check-ups and screenings for the pilgrims.”

These Medical Relief Posts will be strategically located along the pilgrimage route to ensure timely medical attention and preventive screenings.

The deployment of Swasthya Mitras, trained local health volunteers, aims to strengthen first-line health support in remote areas.

The NHM has also coordinated with local health departments, emergency response teams, and disaster management authorities to maintain medical readiness throughout the yatra.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most revered pilgrimages in Hinduism, includes visits to four Himalayan shrines, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Every year, lakhs of devotees undertake this spiritually significant journey through the challenging terrain of Uttarakhand.

Recently, the Uttarakhand government, in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has taken steps to ensure that food quality is maintained for the well-being of devotees.

The food establishments along the yatra route are being sensitised and trained to prepare meals low in salt, sugar and oil, keeping in mind the dietary needs of people with health issues like diabetes, hypertension, etc.