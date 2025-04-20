403
4 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four Palestinians were martyred early Sunday in Israeli shelling that targeted a residential home in central Gaza and a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the southern part of the Strip.
Sources at Al Awda Hospital reported that three Palestinians, including a woman, were martyred, and several others were injured following an Israeli airstrike on a residential home in the Nuseirat Camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, a woman was martyred, and four others were injured in an Israeli drone attack targeting a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
The occupation army also launched a raid on agricultural land east of Khan Younis.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll from the Israeli occupation's ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has risen to 51,157, with 116,724 injured. (
