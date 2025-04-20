403
56 Palestinians Martyred Since Early Saturday In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 56 Palestinians, including women and children, were martyred and dozens more injured as Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks continued to pound various areas across the Gaza Strip since early Saturday morning, according to local health authorities.
The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that the body of a woman was recovered and four others-children and elderly-were injured following Israeli artillery shelling that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
In the central part of the Strip, ten Palestinians were martyred as a result of ongoing airstrikes on several areas, targeting Palestinian homes.
Meanwhile, Israeli artillery targeted Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, while simultaneous shelling hit the eastern outskirts of Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. The attacks were accompanied by heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles.
In the southern city of Rafah, Israeli naval forces opened fire with heavy machine guns along the city's coastline.
The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 51,157 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 116,724 others injured.
Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.
