Vance states Europe cannot remain ‘permanent security vassal’ of US
(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has stated that Europe can no longer act as a “permanent security vassal” of the United States, emphasizing that the current arrangement is unsustainable and not in the best interest of either side.
In an interview with UnHerd on Monday, Vance expressed growing frustration with Europe’s reliance on American military support. He argued that Europe has consistently underinvested in its own defense and allowed the U.S. to carry the burden of its security infrastructure for decades.
“It may sound blunt, but it’s true – Europe’s security has been heavily subsidized by the United States for my entire life,” Vance said. He noted that only three European countries – the UK, France, and Poland – currently maintain self-reliant militaries, calling them exceptions that highlight a broader issue across the continent.
Vance stressed that both the U.S. and Europe would benefit from Europe becoming more independent in defense matters. “It’s not in either of our interests for Europe to remain dependent on American security guarantees,” he said.
The Trump administration has consistently urged NATO allies to boost their defense spending, a message Trump began delivering during his first term. Although NATO members pledged in 2014 to raise defense spending to 2% of their GDP, many still fall short. In February, Trump proposed increasing the target to 5%, warning that the U.S. would no longer defend allies who fail to contribute adequately.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has supported Trump's stance, encouraging European nations to ramp up military investments amid heightened tensions with Russia. Meanwhile, several Western officials have warned of a potential Russian threat to NATO countries in the near future – a claim Moscow has firmly rejected as baseless.
