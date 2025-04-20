UN Positively Assesses Azerbaijan's Innovative Financing For SDG Implementation
According to the report, Azerbaijan utilized tools such as the Integrated National Financing Framework and the SDG Investor Map to address financial gaps by mobilizing domestic resources. These efforts enabled the country to align 82.3% of its 2022 consolidated budget expenditures with national SDG targets-equivalent to approximately 23% of that year's GDP.
The UN publication also highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic use of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for key sectors like agriculture, education, and the environment, as well as the promotion of green finance through the adoption of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.
Azerbaijan stands out globally for its commitment to SDG transparency and reporting. It is one of only five countries worldwide-and the sole nation in the region and among the CIS states-to have submitted four Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) to the UN High-Level Political Forum, in the years 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2024.
The full publication by UNDESA on the preparation of Voluntary National Reports can be accessed here:
