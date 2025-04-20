Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Jazeera Printing Press Marks Annual Day

2025-04-20 03:05:00
The Peninsula

The Annual day of Al Jazeera Printing Press for the year 2024 was grandly held on April 11, 2025 in Retaj Salwa Resort & Spa. Awards were distributed among the employees by the Director Jacob Kannath for the best performance in the year 2024.

