Al Jazeera Printing Press Marks Annual Day

The Annual day of Al Jazeera Printing Press for the year 2024 was grandly held on April 11, 2025 in Retaj Salwa Resort & Spa. Awards were distributed among the employees by the Director Jacob Kannath for the best performance in the year 2024.

