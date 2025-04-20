403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan Red Crescent Head Says ‘war in Sudan doesn’t respect anything’
(MENAFN) As Sudan's catastrophic conflict progresses into its third year, the Secretary-General of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) has issued a grave warning about the intensifying threats confronting aid workers striving to support millions of at-risk civilians under increasingly dire circumstances.
In a grim evaluation, Aida al-Sayed Abdullah highlighted the harrowing challenges that SRCS personnel and volunteers endure while navigating constant violence and extensive ruin.
She emphasized the extreme lack of safety for those providing assistance in Sudan, stating, “It’s very difficult to say that we have any insurance for the protection of the staff, of the volunteers, because the war in Sudan doesn’t respect anything – no international humanitarian law, no emblem, nothing,” during an interview with a Turkish news agency in Geneva.
The ongoing clashes between the national military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began in April 2023, have transformed the nation’s turmoil into one of the globe’s most severe humanitarian emergencies.
Official figures from the United Nations and regional sources estimate over 20,000 fatalities, though analyses by American academics suggest that the real number of deaths may reach up to 130,000.
In addition, the SRCS reports that more than 13 million individuals have been uprooted from their homes, while vital facilities have suffered extensive damage or have been entirely obliterated.
In a grim evaluation, Aida al-Sayed Abdullah highlighted the harrowing challenges that SRCS personnel and volunteers endure while navigating constant violence and extensive ruin.
She emphasized the extreme lack of safety for those providing assistance in Sudan, stating, “It’s very difficult to say that we have any insurance for the protection of the staff, of the volunteers, because the war in Sudan doesn’t respect anything – no international humanitarian law, no emblem, nothing,” during an interview with a Turkish news agency in Geneva.
The ongoing clashes between the national military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began in April 2023, have transformed the nation’s turmoil into one of the globe’s most severe humanitarian emergencies.
Official figures from the United Nations and regional sources estimate over 20,000 fatalities, though analyses by American academics suggest that the real number of deaths may reach up to 130,000.
In addition, the SRCS reports that more than 13 million individuals have been uprooted from their homes, while vital facilities have suffered extensive damage or have been entirely obliterated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment