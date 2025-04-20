Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 950 Over Past Day
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Also, Russian forces have lost 10,677 (+1) tanks, 22,271 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 26,649 (+49) artillery systems, 1,368 (no change) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,139 (no change) air defense systems, 370 (no change) aircraft, 335 (no change) helicopters, 33,240 (+64) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,148 (no change) cruise missiles, 28 (no change) warships/boats, one (no change) submarine, 45,274 (+112) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,859 (+1) units of special equipment.
These figures are subject to ongoing updates.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy four Russian positions, two shelters in Kharkiv region
According to reports, as of 22:00 on April 19, a total of 107 combat clashes had occurred across the front lines, including 36 Russian attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the Pokrovsk sector.
