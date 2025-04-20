Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 950 Over Past Day

2025-04-20 02:06:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of April 20, 2025, the total combat losses of the Russian Armed Forces since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, are estimated at approximately 941,100 personnel, including 950 troops eliminated over the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Also, Russian forces have lost 10,677 (+1) tanks, 22,271 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 26,649 (+49) artillery systems, 1,368 (no change) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,139 (no change) air defense systems, 370 (no change) aircraft, 335 (no change) helicopters, 33,240 (+64) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,148 (no change) cruise missiles, 28 (no change) warships/boats, one (no change) submarine, 45,274 (+112) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,859 (+1) units of special equipment.

These figures are subject to ongoing updates.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy four Russian positions, two shelters in Kharkiv region

According to reports, as of 22:00 on April 19, a total of 107 combat clashes had occurred across the front lines, including 36 Russian attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the Pokrovsk sector.

