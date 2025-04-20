Zelensky Talks About Real Situation On Front Lines Following Cinc Report

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Easter statements by Putin did not extend to the territories of Kursk and Belgorod regions, combat operations continue on some fronts.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"We are documenting the actual situation on all directions. The Kursk and Belgorod regions - Easter statements by Putin did not extend to this territory. Hostilities continue, and Russian strikes persist. Russian artillery can still be heard in certain directions of the front, regardless of the Russian leader's promise of silence. Russian drones are in use. In some areas, the situation has become quieter," the post states.

Our actions are and will remain symmetrical, the President reiterated.

The proposal for a 30-day full and unconditional ceasefire is on the table - the response must come from Moscow.

Ukraine, together with the partners, is ready to move toward peace in the most constructive way possible, but the same readiness from Russia is necessary, he emphasized.

"What matters most now is that it is finally clear who has truly been the cause of this war all along. The moment Putin actually ordered a reduction in the intensity and brutality of attacks, fighting and killings decreased. The sole cause of this war and of its prolongation lies in Russia," Zelensky notes.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the head of state stated that Ukraine would act symmetrically regarding a ceasefire by Russia - silence in response to silence, strikes in defense against strikes.