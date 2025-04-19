A Total Of 153 Arabian Oryx Returns To Saudi Wilderness

MENAFN - AzerNews) The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority has reintroduced 153 Arabian oryx to their native habitat across the Tubaiq, Al-Khanfah, and Hurra Al-Hurra regions of Saudi Arabia,reports, citing Arab News.

The initiative forms part of the authority's strategy to restore biodiversity and reestablish endangered species in their natural environments.

The Arabian oryx, which belongs to the bovine family, is classified as an endangered species.

The distinctive animal, recognizable by its powerful build, straight elongated horns, and striking white coat with black facial markings, grazes on vegetation throughout the reserve. It forages during early morning and evening hours to avoid the intense desert heat.

The authority also highlighted a particularly encouraging development in its conservation efforts: Eight new oryx births have been documented within the reserve.

The first birth, recorded in 2022 in the Tubaiq region, represented the first successful reproduction of the species in its natural habitat in 90 years.

The endangered species resettlement programs reflect the authority's commitment to ongoing work supporting ecological balance, enriching biodiversity, and preserving species whose numbers have declined due to environmental factors and loss of vegetation cover.