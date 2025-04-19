403
Iran FM: Rome Talks Over Nuclear Deal Were Constructive
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 19 (KUNA) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday the second round of the Iran-US talks on his country's nuclear dossier was constructive and moves forward on the right track.
Speaking to the Iranian state TV from Italy, Araghchi said the four-hour talks were held in constructive atmosphere, adding they reached a better understanding regarding some principles and goals.
He noted technical teams would meet on Wednesday in Oman's capital, Muscat, to discuss some technical details of the deal.
The third round of the talks are set on Saturday, he said, hoping for further understandings.
This round of the indirect talks was held In Italy between US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Araghchi. (end)
