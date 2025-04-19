403
Kuwait Stresses Eagerness To Back Joint Arab Action On Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has been keen on supporting joint Arab action in terms of development issues and boosting dialogue among the three parties of work: workers, employers and governments, said a Kuwaiti official on Saturday.
Deputy Director of Labor Affairs at Kuwait's Public Authority for Manpower Musaed Al-Mutairi made the statement during the 51st Arab Labor Conference kicked off in Cairo, under the patronage of Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi.
Kuwait is also eager to partake in activities which enhance joint Arab action mainly in the issues that meet aspirations of the three parties of work, Al-Mutairi noted.
Being organized by the Arab Labor Organization (ALO), the conference is featuring representatives from 21 countries, including Kuwait. (Pick up previous)
