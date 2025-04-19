ADNEC Group Wins Best Energy Management Initiative Award For Landmark Rooftop Solar Project At The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2025



5 MWp rooftop solar system to reduce over 6,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

15-year Power Purchase Agreement ensures energy cost stability and long-term budget certainty for ADNEC Group. Cross-functional committee oversees project delivery, aligning energy performance with ADNEC Group's net zero roadmap.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has been awarded Best Energy Management Initiative at the 9th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards, in recognition of its planned transformative rooftop solar project, which is set to reshape sustainable practices in the events and exhibitions industry.

The winning initiative-a 5 MWp rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system to be installed at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi serves as a fundamental element of ADNEC Group's net zero programme to achieve its goal to reduce emissions by 50% through 2030 while reaching complete carbon net-zero emissions by 2045.

Once operational, the system is expected to generate significant renewable energy onsite, decreasing the Group's reliance on the electricity grid, while stabilising energy costs and eliminating more than 6,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group said:“This award is a rewarding milestone in our journey toward net zero. It reflects our belief that bold, forward-looking investments in sustainability are not just good for the environment-they're essential for long-term business resilience. By tapping into the UAE's natural solar advantage and embedding energy responsibility into our operations, we are setting a new standard for exhibition venues across the region.”

“As we continue to drive sustainable transformation across our business, this solar initiative shows what's possible when ambition and foresight is matched with strategic action,” added Al Dhaheri.“We look forward to inspiring industry colleagues to pursue similar clean energy solutions.”

Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chief Operating Officer at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, said:“This recognition reflects the dedication and collaboration of our entire team in implementing innovative solutions that make a measurable impact. The rooftop solar project reflects ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi commitment to embedding sustainability into every facet of our operations. We are proud to contribute to the UAE's clean energy agenda and set a benchmark for responsible infrastructure within the exhibitions and events industry.”

Participation in the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards highlights ADNEC Group's commitment to sustainable development and transformative change. The event celebrates achievements while fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry leaders to advance sustainability practices.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, the awards recognise organisations across the region for their impact, innovation, and integration of sustainability initiatives. Hosted in Abu Dhabi, the ceremony featured keynote addresses and discussions led by sustainability leaders, promoting best practices in operational excellence.