Bethlehem Marks Holy Saturday With Solemn Prayers Amid Gaza War And West Bank Blockade

Amid religious rituals and official reception, the city of Bethlehem marked Holy Saturday - the day before Easter - with solemnity and prayer rather than festivity, as the ongoing war in Gaza and Israeli military pressure in Jerusalem and the West Bank cast a heavy shadow over the holiday.

Hundreds of Palestinian Christians gathered in Manger Square for the arrival of the Holy Fire, a sacred Easter tradition. Church leaders had previously decided to cancel celebratory aspects of the event in light of the war. The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate's representative, Bishop Benediktos, welcomed the fire from Jerusalem alongside other clergy, Bethlehem Governor Mohammad Taha Abu Alia, Mayor Anton Salman, local officials, and members of the Palestinian security forces.

Bishop Benediktos said the city of Bethlehem yearns for peace, echoing what he described as the message and light of Jesus Christ.“We hope the war ends soon so that people can live in peace and begin to heal. Only when the war ends can people truly rest,” he said.

He added that this year saw unusually large numbers of worshippers attending prayers at the Church of the Nativity, as many sought divine intervention to bring an end to the conflict.

While Manger Square lacked its usual Easter decorations and celebrations, those who gathered made clear their desire for peace and justice. Many pointed to the economic hardship and daily restrictions in Bethlehem, which have intensified since the start of the war.

“Since October 7, Bethlehem has been under siege,” said local resident Abu Fadi Marzouqa.“People are suffering, and life has become incredibly difficult. Today, we pray for peace and ask leaders and kings around the world to work to end this devastating war.”

Marzouqa emphasised that Bethlehem stands in full solidarity with Gaza.“Our message is unity. We are one people, and we are calling for peace.”

Christian clergy drew parallels between the suffering of the Palestinian people and the story of Christ's crucifixion, particularly during Holy Week.

Father Issa Thaljieh, pastor of the Greek Orthodox Church in Bethlehem, said that due to the circumstances, the reception of the Holy Fire was limited to spiritual rites.“This year, the people of Palestine have lived through the Passion of Christ both spiritually and physically,” he said.“Through our prayers, we appeal to the world to help end the injustice and aggression we are enduring.”

Thaljieh described the severe restrictions placed on Palestinian Christians, many of whom were unable to obtain permits to enter Jerusalem and attend Easter services at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.“Very few received permits, unfortunately,” he said.“We hope that by next Easter, the wars and injustices will be over, and everyone can live in peace and freedom.”

As Holy Saturday and Easter approached, prayers from both Palestinian Christians and Muslims carried a shared message of hope - that the world might awaken to the suffering endured here and take steps to end what many described as a“genocide” in Gaza and decades of occupation and injustice.

“This war,” one resident said,“has made visible to the world what Palestinians have lived through for 76 years - a reality of violence and oppression that began long before and continues to this day.”