Algerian Novel Released In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Publisher Tabla has released the Brazilian Portuguese version of the novel The Disappearance of Mr. Nobody by Algerian author Ahmed Taibaoui. Winner of the 2021 Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature, the book tells the story of an elderly caregiver and explores themes of social neglect, loneliness, and human vulnerability.

The 160-page Portuguese edition was translated by Felipe Benjamin Francisco

According to information released by the publisher Tabla, the narrative tells the story of a man referred to as Mr. Nobody-an anonymous, reclusive figure who lives in the shadow of a violent past and takes care of an old mujahid, a fighter from Algeria's war of liberation, now weakened and abandoned by his son.

The protagonist's routine revolves around caring for the elderly man and coping with his own misery. When the old man dies and the caregiver disappears, a police detective is assigned to investigate the case, attempting to track down a man without a name and who cannot be identified-there is no trace of Mr. Nobody.

Part of a new generation of Algerian writers, Taibaoui is a professor at the Faculty of Economics at the University of Bouira in Algeria and has won several Arab literary awards, including the Tayeb Salih International Prize for Written Creativity (2014), in addition to the Naguib Mahfouz Medal.

The book was originally published in Arabic and translated into Portuguese by Felipe Benjamin Francisco. Specializing in the translation of contemporary Arabic prose, particularly from the Maghreb, Felipe holds a postdoctoral degree from the Capes-Humboldt program at the Free University of Berlin, among other qualifications and professional activities.

Originally priced at BRL 71, the book is available for pre-order on the Tabla publishing house website with a 30% discount for purchases made until Sunday, April 20, for BRL 49.70. Shipping is scheduled for May 6.

Title: The Disappearance of Mr. Nobody

Author: Ahmed Taibaoui

Translator: Felipe Benjamin Francisco

ISBN: 9786586824995

Edition: 1st edition, 2025

Page count: 160 pages

