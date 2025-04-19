7,000 Kunduz Families Gain Access To Potable Water

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): The Department of Rural, Rehabilitation and Development in northern Kunduz says 11 water supply projects were executed in the province last year, benefiting 7,000 families.

Hamid Khan Momand, an official of the department, told Pajhwok Afghan News they had planned a total of 15 water supply projects for the solar year 1403. Out of these projects, 11 have been completed so far.

He assured work on the remaining four schemes would be completed soon, which would further improve access to safe drinking water for hundreds of families.

The projects, costing 66 million afghanis, were funded by the Danish Committee for Aid to Afghan Refugees (DACCAR), Momand explained.

He also announced plans to initiate work on five new water supply networks in remote and underdeveloped areas of Khanabad, Dasht-i-Archi, Qala-i-Zal and Gul Tepa districts in the near future.

Meanwhile, families getting access to safe drinking water voiced satisfaction with the execution of the much-needed projects.

Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Imam Sahib district, said:“Previously, we had no access to clean drinking water, and many people suffered from waterborne diseases. Thankfully, with community efforts and DACCAR's support, we now have access to safe water.”

Nek Mohammad, an inhabitant of Dasht-i-Archi, also welcomed the schemes but pointed to ongoing issues:“Some parts of the district are located at high elevations with deep water tables, so certain families still face water shortages.”

Residents of remote areas in Khanabad, Aliabad and other parts of Kunduz also complain about a lack of clean water and want authorities to pay more attention to their needs.

