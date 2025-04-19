Punjab Minister Seeks Restoration Of Nangal's Lost Grandeur

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 19 (IANS) To restore Nangal's lost grandeur and improve the life of residents of the town, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday called on Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and demanded revitalisation of the city built around the iconic Bhakra Nangal Dam.

While seeking personal intervention of the Union Minister, Bains proposed projects including a comprehensive township redevelopment, the development of a Nangal Lake riverfront, a scenic railway line as a tourist attraction, and the completion of the Bhakra Nangal Dam Museum.

Emphasising the city's historical significance, local legislator Bains highlighted its status as a shining example of India's post-Independence progress. He reminisced about its golden era in the 1960s and 1970s, when it was celebrated as one of India's most beautiful, well-planned and vibrant towns. Its tree-lined avenues, structured layout, and rich cultural life were a source of pride for Punjab and the nation.

However, the Education Minister lamented the town's gradual decline over the years, stating that it has become a mere shadow of its glorious past. Proposing a comprehensive township redevelopment, Bains also mentioned that Nangal lacks even basic urban amenities. He pointed out that the absence of cinema halls, shopping complexes, and recreational centres, despite the availability of ample vacant land.

He suggested that leasing a portion of the land transparently and proactively could transform the urban landscape, creating recreational zones, shopping arcades, urban parks, and employment hubs. It would not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also generate regular revenue for the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Bains advocated for the development of the Nangal Lake riverfront, while highlighting the river view road, adjoining Sadan, as a breathtaking natural vista that is currently lying vacant and neglected. He said transforming this stretch into a world-class riverfront, a serene promenade with walking tracks, cycling paths, eateries, and cultural spaces that would attract tourists and provide leisure for locals.