Resolution Copper Welcomes Inclusion In Federal Transparency Initiative

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This designation represents a significant step toward enhancing transparency, accountability, and predictability in the permitting process for critical mineral projects in the United States. We appreciate the federal government's recognition of the essential role domestic copper production plays in supporting national security, manufacturing, and economic resilience.

In addition to copper, the Resolution project will also be a tremendous source of other strategic and critical minerals. Resolution Copper can be a domestic source of at least seven other strategic and critical minerals that are found in the mine's deposit including indium, tellurium, bismuth and rhenium. These minerals can be used in a variety of materials and technologies ranging from semiconductors, aerospace, energy and national security.

"There is growing recognition of the urgent need to develop domestic sources of copper and other critical materials to support the nation's energy security and industrial base," said Vicky Peacey, General Manager at Resolution Copper. "We are committed to playing a meaningful role in helping to deliver these materials and will continue to engage constructively in the national dialogue."

"The Resolution Copper mine is vital to securing America's energy future and infrastructure needs with a domestic supply of copper and other critical minerals. We are encouraged by the strong community and regional support for the project which has the potential to be one of America's biggest copper mines, add $1 billion a year to Arizona's economy, and create thousands of local jobs in a region where mining has played an important role for more than a century.

"We remain committed to a rigorous, inclusive, and respectful collaborative process that incorporates feedback from local communities, Tribal Nations and all stakeholders. More than a decade of extensive consultation and collaboration with Native American Tribes and local communities has directly led to major changes to the mining plan to preserve and reduce potential impacts on cultural interests, and this ongoing dialogue will continue to shape the project.

"As part of the transparency initiative , we look forward to continuing to work closely with federal agencies to provide greater public insight into the project's progress and ensure the highest standards of environmental stewardship and cultural sensitivity."

About Resolution Copper

The Resolution Copper project is a proposed underground mine that will be developed by re-using the disturbed footprint of the historic Magma Copper mine, in the Copper Triangle of Arizona. The ore deposit lies nearly 7,000 feet below the earth's surface. It represents one of the most significant untapped copper deposits today. The mine has the potential to become one of the largest copper mines in America as well as other strategic materials and critical minerals. Learn more at resolutioncopper.

