403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deadly Waves Hit Australia, Claiming Five Lives
(MENAFN) At least five people have drowned after powerful waves struck parts of Australia, marking a tragic beginning to the Easter weekend. Two others remain missing off the coasts of New South Wales and Victoria states.
On Saturday, a man's body was discovered near Tathra in southern New South Wales, following the deaths of a 58-year-old fisherman and two other men in separate incidents the previous day. Rescuers continue to search for a man swept into the water near Sydney. On Friday, one woman drowned, and a man went missing after their group was caught by waves in San Remo, Victoria.
"One of the women managed to make her way back to shore but the other woman and the man were unable to," said Victoria police.
Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan described the situation as an "awful start" to the Easter weekend, expressing her condolences: "My thoughts are with the family of someone who has lost their life in such tragic circumstances, and potentially there is more difficult news to come."
Australia's eastern coast has been battered by hazardous waves, prompting Adam Weir, head of Surf Life Saving Australia, to advise holidaymakers to visit patrolled beaches. Weir also stressed the importance of safety, noting, "But these coastal locations can present dangers, some that you can see and some that you can't, which is why we have some simple advice: Stop, Look, Stay Alive."
On Saturday, a man's body was discovered near Tathra in southern New South Wales, following the deaths of a 58-year-old fisherman and two other men in separate incidents the previous day. Rescuers continue to search for a man swept into the water near Sydney. On Friday, one woman drowned, and a man went missing after their group was caught by waves in San Remo, Victoria.
"One of the women managed to make her way back to shore but the other woman and the man were unable to," said Victoria police.
Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan described the situation as an "awful start" to the Easter weekend, expressing her condolences: "My thoughts are with the family of someone who has lost their life in such tragic circumstances, and potentially there is more difficult news to come."
Australia's eastern coast has been battered by hazardous waves, prompting Adam Weir, head of Surf Life Saving Australia, to advise holidaymakers to visit patrolled beaches. Weir also stressed the importance of safety, noting, "But these coastal locations can present dangers, some that you can see and some that you can't, which is why we have some simple advice: Stop, Look, Stay Alive."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment