Freida Pinto To Wear A Manish Malhotra Saree As Grace In Surface Season 2

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) 'Slumdog Millionaire' fame actress Freida Pinto will be seen wearing a stunning Manish Malhotra saree as Grace in season 2 of the upcoming psychological thriller "Surface".

Pinto will be seen in an ivory saree inspired by the iconic Taj Mahal during a wedding sequence in the finale.

Excited about wearing a Manish Malhotra in her next, she shared in a video, "It inspires me wearing this Indian garment of elegance and it makes me feel so extra extra special that all this time was spent to make one TV bride feel like it was the most important day of her life."

Revealing the inspiration behind the saree, Pinto added, "Hi everybody, I am Freida Pinto and I play Grace in season two of Surface on Apple TV+. The thing I am very excited about in the season finale episode is this custom choice that we made for Grace that really showcases my culture in the form of a beautiful wedding saree. We worked with the most sought after, most talented, most wonderful designer from India, Manish Malhotra."

Disclosing the Taj Mahal connection with the design, the diva went on saying, "He had the idea that the saree should be inspired by the Taj Mahal. It's a monument built for love. So, the ivory on the saree is symbolic of the marble which is pristine and has clarity and has strength.

There's also this beautifully crafted veil. It was all just stunning, and very heavy. I remember the veil would pull my head back a little bit. I'm like - Oh, try to look excited about this wedding and don't feel the weight on your head, metaphorically. I hope you enjoy it."

Sharing Pinto's video on his social media, Manish captioned the post, "The timeless charm of an ivory #mymmsaree for friedapinto for her character Grace. Ivory is a symbol of pristine elegance,and when i did get the brief i was inspired from the marble of the Taj Mahal,a monument dedicated to love and also my constant love for cinema. Gorgeous."