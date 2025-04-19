403
US desires control of main gas pipeline in Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is reportedly pressuring Ukraine to hand over control of a key natural gas pipeline to the U.S. as part of a broader resource-sharing agreement, according to a Reuters report published Friday.
Citing a source familiar with the negotiations, Reuters claims that the latest draft of a proposed minerals deal between Washington and Kiev includes a stipulation that the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation be given control of a gas pipeline that previously transported Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine.
This pipeline, operated by Russian energy giant Gazprom, has been idle since the start of the year, as Ukraine has refused to extend its transit agreement with Moscow.
The controversial pipeline clause is one of several tough demands — described by the source as “maximalist” — included in the latest U.S. draft. The draft agreement was presented to Ukraine in March and has become a major point of contention between the two governments.
Tensions reportedly ran high during talks held in Washington on Friday. Ukrainian and American officials discussed the resource deal, which would grant the U.S. expanded access to Ukraine’s valuable mineral deposits, including rare earth elements. The talks took place in a “very antagonistic” atmosphere, according to the source.
Ukraine has retained the services of the U.S.-UK law firm Hogan Lovells to provide outside legal counsel on the negotiations.
This updated proposal comes after a previous deal fell through during President Zelensky’s White House visit in February. That meeting ended in a public disagreement, with President Trump accusing Zelensky of being ungrateful for U.S. aid and unwilling to pursue peace with Russia.
Under the new terms, Ukraine would be required to channel revenue from its natural resource sector into a shared investment fund, while the U.S. would gain priority access to mining operations. However, the deal offers no American security guarantees — a key concern for Ukraine.
President Trump has defended the deal as a way for U.S. taxpayers to recover money spent under the previous Biden administration’s aid programs to Ukraine. He warned earlier this month that Zelensky would face “big, big problems” if he failed to sign the agreement.
