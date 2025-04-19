403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AfD destined for German government
(MENAFN) Germany often appears to outsiders as a nation of order and logic, but the country frequently behaves in unexpected and contradictory ways. For example, after a key gas pipeline supplying Germany was destroyed—allegedly by Ukraine or with U.S. involvement—Germans responded by increasing their support for Kiev and blaming Russia, rather than questioning their allies. Meanwhile, the U.S. profited by selling expensive LNG to Germany and encouraging the relocation of German industries to America, while Germany’s anger was bizarrely directed at China.
This same counterintuitive pattern plays out in domestic politics. The Alternative for Germany (AfD), now one of the most popular parties in the country, remains effectively barred from entering government. This exclusion is upheld by what German political elites call a “firewall,” a coordinated refusal by other parties to cooperate with the AfD under any circumstances. The strategy has no legal foundation and arguably undermines democratic principles by rendering AfD votes less meaningful.
Critics argue this approach disenfranchises voters—especially in eastern Germany, where the AfD is strongest—by ignoring their political choices. While this firewall is designed to keep extremists out, it has arguably backfired by fueling AfD’s popularity. Polls now place the party either in first or a close second place nationally, signaling growing frustration with the traditional parties.
This rising support for the AfD coincides with deepening public dissatisfaction with Germany’s direction. A February Ipsos poll showed that 83% of Germans felt the country was on the wrong path, while only 17% believed it was headed in the right direction—grim numbers, even in a country known for its anxiety-ridden political culture.
The recent formation of a new coalition government between the CDU and SPD has failed to inspire optimism. Most Germans don’t expect meaningful change, viewing it as more of the same. Ironically, just as the old parties finalize their grip on power, AfD’s momentum continues to grow, exposing the failure of the very strategy designed to contain it.
This same counterintuitive pattern plays out in domestic politics. The Alternative for Germany (AfD), now one of the most popular parties in the country, remains effectively barred from entering government. This exclusion is upheld by what German political elites call a “firewall,” a coordinated refusal by other parties to cooperate with the AfD under any circumstances. The strategy has no legal foundation and arguably undermines democratic principles by rendering AfD votes less meaningful.
Critics argue this approach disenfranchises voters—especially in eastern Germany, where the AfD is strongest—by ignoring their political choices. While this firewall is designed to keep extremists out, it has arguably backfired by fueling AfD’s popularity. Polls now place the party either in first or a close second place nationally, signaling growing frustration with the traditional parties.
This rising support for the AfD coincides with deepening public dissatisfaction with Germany’s direction. A February Ipsos poll showed that 83% of Germans felt the country was on the wrong path, while only 17% believed it was headed in the right direction—grim numbers, even in a country known for its anxiety-ridden political culture.
The recent formation of a new coalition government between the CDU and SPD has failed to inspire optimism. Most Germans don’t expect meaningful change, viewing it as more of the same. Ironically, just as the old parties finalize their grip on power, AfD’s momentum continues to grow, exposing the failure of the very strategy designed to contain it.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment