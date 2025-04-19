403
Trump’s Kiev envoy explains suggested ‘zones of responsibility’ in Ukraine
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, has denied claims that he proposed dividing Ukraine in a manner similar to post-World War II Germany, accusing The Times of distorting his comments about a potential security arrangement following a ceasefire.
In an interview published Friday, The Times quoted Kellogg suggesting that a Western-led military force – composed of British and French troops but excluding American personnel – could be stationed west of the Dnepr River, while Ukrainian forces would remain further east. He also proposed the creation of a demilitarized zone (DMZ) about 30 kilometers wide along current frontlines to reduce the risk of clashes with Russian troops.
“You could almost compare it to postwar Berlin, where different zones were managed by the Russians, French, British, and Americans,” Kellogg said. However, he emphasized that the analogy was meant to describe "zones of responsibility" for an international peacekeeping mission – not a formal partition of Ukraine.
Kellogg clarified his remarks on X (formerly Twitter), writing that The Times misrepresented his position: “I was referring to a resiliency force to support Ukraine’s sovereignty, not advocating for partition. The zones of responsibility were about allied support forces, not about dividing Ukraine.”
Still, the article pointed out that Kellogg’s concept could lead to Ukraine ceding claims to Russian-held territories, echoing a recent suggestion from Trump’s Russia envoy, Steve Witkoff. Witkoff has argued that formally recognizing Russian control over the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson regions would be the fastest way to end the war – a proposal that has caused friction within Trump’s team. Kellogg has reportedly opposed making full territorial concessions.
Meanwhile, discussions continue among Western nations about deploying a so-called “reassurance force” to Ukraine once hostilities end. At a meeting of the 30-nation “coalition of the willing” in Brussels, only six countries expressed a willingness to contribute troops, according to AFP.
Moscow has warned repeatedly against any deployment of Western forces to Ukraine, especially from NATO member states. Last month, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev stated that the appearance of NATO “peacekeepers” in Ukraine would lead to direct conflict between Russia and the alliance.
