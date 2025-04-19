403
Ex-Microsoft Employees Accuse Company of Complicity in Israeli Operations
(MENAFN) Hossam Nasr, a software engineer, and Abdo Mohamed, a data scientist, claim that Microsoft's technological offerings—including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, translation services, and data storage—have become essential resources for the Israeli military, enabling an escalation of operations against Palestinians.
Nasr noted that their initiative, dubbed the “No Azure for Apartheid” campaign, was influenced by similar movements at other technology companies.
“That campaign started as bombs were dropping on the heads of Palestinian children in Gaza in the wake of the Sheikh Jarrah events in 2021,” Nasr remarked.
He further stated, “We took inspiration from our colleagues at Google and Amazon… to launch our own campaign at Microsoft in 2024.”
Their main objective is to halt Microsoft’s collaborations that contribute to military operations.
“It is no longer sufficient to be in meetings with executives or writing emails,” Nasr said. “It is imperative for us… to stop materially contributing and materially partnering to the genocide of our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he added.
