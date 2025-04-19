J&K ACB Arrests Three Engineers Over Illegally Issuing Building Permission

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 19 (IANS) J&K Anti Ccorruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested three engineers after filing the FIRs into dredging in Hokarsar wetland & illegal building permission by Lakes & Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA).

Officials said that they have filed two separate cases in Srinagar and that three officials, including two Executive Engineers and the then AEE of the Flood Spill Channel Division of the Narbal, have been taken into custody for questioning.

Addressing a news conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) ACB, Javaid Hassan Bhat said that the ACB police station Srinagar has registered an FIR yesterday following a joint surprise check (JSC No. 17/2020) conducted to enquire into the allegations of irregularities and professional misconduct committed during the dredging of the Hokersar Wetland at Narbal area.

“The enquiry conducted has uncovered serious lapses on the part of public officials and a private contractor company, M/S Reach Dredging Limited. The findings reveal that tenders were invited under NIT No.01 of 2018-19 dated July 7, 2018, for the work and construction of a channel across Hokersar Wetland,” he said.

He added that the work was allotted in favour of M/S REACH Dredging Ltd. for Rs. 2055.565 lakh by the Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control, Kashmir, with the Provision that no material shall be dumped within the periphery of Hokarsar Wetland.

“Despite major works being executed based on altered parameters through a Letter of Intent (LOI), the work was awarded based on original advertised quantities and costs, with no clarity on dumping sites or the disposal of excavated material,” he said.

He said that the findings of the enquiry also revealed that significant variations in transportation leads (ranging from 8 km to 18 km) were clubbed together, allowing undue payments for transportation of excavated material, most of which was allegedly not disposed of as per the NIT.

“The manipulation of the specifications of work and quantities resulted in financial loss amounting to Rs. 2.29 crores (approx.), to the State Exchequer, excluding royalty and minor mineral costs and further damage to the ecology of the wetland,” he said.

The SSP added that public servants namely Siraj-Ud-Din Shah and Ghulam Ahmad Beigh, the then Executive Engineers Flood Spill Channel Division of Narbal and Irfan Ahmad Reshi, the then AEE Flood Spill Channel Division Narbal among others, colluded with the contractor company M/S Reach Dredging Limited thereby caused huge loss of funds to the State Exchequer and defeated the purpose for which the dredging in the wetland was initiated.

“Based on these findings the FIR No. 07/2025 under sections 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120-B/RPC has been registered and investigation set into motion,” he said, adding that the three engineers have been taken into the custody and their further remand is being sought.

Sharing details of the second case, the SSP said that the case pertains to the illegal building permissions by the then Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA).

He said the ACB Srinagar has initiated legal action following a verification (SLK-12/2017) prompted by a complaint from the Intizamia Committee of Masjid Shareef, Gagribal Boulevard.

He said that the complaint alleged that illegal construction activities by one Iftikhar Sadiq, S/o Rafiq Sadiq, a resident of Gagribal, who is accused of constructing multi-storey hostel buildings on approximately 12 kanals of custodian land at Gagribal, Srinagar, adding that the verification revealed a criminal conspiracy involving officials from the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), Town Planning Organization, and Custodian Department.

“It was found that Iftikhar Sadiq received permission to construct five hostel structures in violation of J&K Building By-Laws of 2011, particularly regarding the minimum land requirement of 3 kanals per hostel for 50 students. Despite initial permission (NOCs) for only three structures, subsequent permissions were issued for two more in gross violation of regulations. The construction deviated significantly from approved plans, resulting in structures resembling resorts rather than hostels,” he said.

The SSP said that the case highlights abuse of official positions by several officials, including those from LAWDA and the Custodian Evacuee Property Department, who allegedly colluded with Iftikhar Sadiq for personal financial gains, Javid Hassan Bhat said, adding that based on these findings, a case under FIR number 08/2025 has been registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar and further investigation has been taken up.

Asked about the delay in cases, the SSP said it is the outcome of the delayed complaints and the procedures that are being followed to collect the details.

“While collecting details from the departments, we are being informed that the records have been devastated in the 2014 floods,” said the SSP.