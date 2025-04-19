Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ALECSO Chooses Late Kuwaiti Poet As '25 Arab Cultural Symbol


2025-04-19 08:07:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, April 19 (KUNA) -- The Arab League of Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) announced that late Kuwaiti poet Ahmad Al-Adwani was chosen as the 2025 Arab cultural symbol coinciding with Kuwait's celebration as the capital of Arab Culture and Media this year.
During a function -- held on the sideline of the 30th Edition of the International Book and Publishing Fair in Rabat -- Kuwait National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters' (NCCAL) Acting Assistant Secretary General for Antiquities and Museums Mohammad bin Redha told KUNA that choosing Al-Adwani was an honor for Kuwait, saying that this gesture commemorated the legacy of the late Kuwaiti poet.
The official reminisced over the late poet's contributions to the cultural movement in Kuwait and the Arab world, affirming that all his efforts would live on for years to come. (end)
