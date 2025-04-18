UAE: Real Estate Prices Rise In Ras Al Khaimah As Demand Outgrows Supply

Ras Al Khaimah is growing at a fast pace with demand for real estate properties outpacing the current supply . Off-plan prices in Ras Al Khaimah have already surged between 15 and 20 per cent in 2024, with many projects selling out before launch, noted industry experts.

In particular, there is a strong demand for luxury beachfront units . Property Finder data indicates that off-plan property prices in Ras Al Khaimah have significantly increased compared to last year.

For example, a one-bedroom apartment's average cost per square foot has increased 13 per cent YoY (year-on-year), while four-bedroom villas have increased by 23 per cent. It is driven by strong interest in off-plan properties, with demand in Q1 2025 doubling compared to Q1 2024.

“The rapid sell-out of many projects in Ras Al Khaimah underscores the strong demand in the real estate market and presents challenges in maintaining construction quality and sustainability,” Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and founder of BNW Developments, told Khaleej Times.

He underscored“developers must prioritise rigorous quality control measures and adhere to sustainable building practices to ensure that the accelerated pace of development does not compromise the long-term viability and reputation of the market."

Aggarwal noted the 15–20 per cent increase in off-plan property prices reflects heightened demand and a growing supply-demand gap.

“For buyers, this increase indicates the urgency of entering the market early, as it allows them to benefit from future appreciation,” Aggarwal explained. He also pointed out that investors see this trend as a sign of strong market fundamentals, particularly with mega projects like the Wynn Resort enhancing Ras Al Khaimah's global profile.

Aggarwal added: "Analysts say that key factors influencing investment decisions include is the ongoing infrastructure upgrades, the expansion of RAK International Airport, and a projected population boom expected to nearly double to 650,000 by 2030."

Additionally, interest has been bolstered by a 66 per cent increase in new companies within the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) in 2024.

Demand outpacing supply

Christopher Cina, director of sales at Betterhomes, said the current market is defined by urgency, with demand outpacing supply.

"For buyers, this signals urgency hesitation today could mean being priced out tomorrow. For investors, it validates early entry. And for developers, it's a clear message to accelerate launches, though they must remain mindful of construction capacity. Whether it's sustainable depends on how infrastructure and supply evolve,” Cina explained.

He added branded residences are gaining traction by leveraging exclusivity, and some developers are introducing post-handover payment plans to attract a broader base.

"If they get the pricing and positioning right, certain projects will sell out in weeks. Sales teams are leaning into big launch events, VIP previews, digital campaigns targeting Gulf and European buyers, and relationship-driven selling," Cina noted.