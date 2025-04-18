Egyptian Actor Soliman Eid Dies At 64, Leaving Behind A Legacy Of Laughter

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Veteran Egyptian actor and comedian Soliman Eid passed away on Friday morning, April 18, at the age of 64, following a sudden heart attack. The news was confirmed by his son, Abdelrahman Eid, in a Facebook post. Funeral prayers were held after Friday noon prayers, with Eid laid to rest in Cairo.

Known as one of the most cherished comic figures in Egyptian cinema and television, Soliman Eid's career spanned over four decades, during which he carved out a unique space as a symbol of everyday Egyptian humor. From theater stages to TV screens and movie sets, Eid became synonymous with the lovable, good-natured character who brought joy and laughter to audiences across the Arab world.

Born in 1961, Soliman Eid began his artistic journey through the theater, gaining recognition in the 1980s for his natural comedic timing and relatability. Over the Eyears, he became a staple in major productions, appearing in countless supporting roles that often stole the spotlight with their charm, wit, and authenticity.

Whether playing a candid friend, a street-smart neighbor, or a well-meaning underdog, Eid's roles resonated deeply with audiences. His unique ability to bring simplicity and sincerity to his performances earned him the nickname“the partner in laughter” among peers in the industry.

Following the news of his passing, tributes poured in from across Egypt's cultural and artistic community. Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Henu mourned the loss, writing on the Ministry's official Facebook page:

“We have lost an exceptional artist whose joyful presence left an indelible mark on viewers' hearts. Through his engaging, unpretentious style and genuine warmth, he gave voice to the purest expressions of popular Egyptian culture.”

The Egyptian Actors' Syndicate also issued a statement expressing condolences to the actor's family and acknowledging his lasting impact on Egyptian performing arts.

Throughout his long and rich career, Soliman Eid helped shape the modern landscape of comedy in Egypt. His legacy lives on through the laughter he sparked in generations of fans and the admiration he earned from colleagues who regarded him as both a humble man and a true artist.