Dr. Duane L. Dillard Selected For The Lifetime Achievement Award By IAOTP

Dr. Duane L. Dillard honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Duane L. Dillard, Director of Admissions in Higher Education, was recently chosen for The Lifetime Achievement Award given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the industry. His areas of expertise include but are not limited to leadership, ministry, school counseling, recruitment, mentoring, management, outreach, business, and marketing.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Duane L. Dillard will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas./award-galaDr. Dillard has established himself as a highly knowledgeable and skilled professional in his area, dedicating more than twenty years to his work. Dr. Dillard is a highly skilled recruiter who identifies and recruits outstanding people for their desired degree programs. He provides personalized guidance to assist prospective students to perform academically and achieve their professional objectives. Dr. Dillard is a versatile professional with a wide range of knowledge and skills. He is a renowned preacher and ordained pastor, in addition to possessing exceptional skills. With his prospective occupation in mind, he registered at Harper College and proficiently completed a rigorous program in business and marketing.Before embarking on his professional career path, Duane L. Dillard obtained his Bachelor of Applied Sciences A.) Applied Social Sciences from Colorado State University Global and attended Harper College for Business and Marketing.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Dillard has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2020, he achieved the impressive distinction of graduating cum laude from Colorado State University (CSU) Global, having earned a Bachelor of Applied Sciences in applied social sciences. In recognition of his outstanding achievements in ministry, he was bestowed with the prestigious honorary Doctor of Divinity by the esteemed Universal Life Church in 2021. In 2023 he was awarded Top Director of the Decade by IAOTP. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine.In addition to his successful career as a Director of Admissions with substantial expertise in both the proprietary and non-profit educational sectors, Dr. Dillard is well regarded for his exceptional ability to solve problems, improve the experience of students/clients, and motivate and empower team members. He is a dynamic director who is eager to contribute to the success of the team via diligent effort, meticulousness, and exceptional skills in time management and organization. Possesses a comprehensive understanding of student registration and training throughout the whole process.Looking back, Dr. Dillard attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

