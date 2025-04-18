403
UK, US Leaders Tackles Trade Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 18 (KUNA) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke on Friday with the President of the United States Donald Trump, and tackled ongoing bilateral relations and trade issues.
The British Prime Minister office said in a statement the two sides began by discussing the ongoing and productive discussions between the UK and US on trade.
The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to free and open trade and the importance of protecting the national interest.
The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Iran and recent action taken against the Houthis in Yemen. (end)
