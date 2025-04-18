Sybiha: Russia's Strike On Bakery Baking Easter Bread On Good Friday Goes Against Christian Values
He wrote about this on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.
Sybiha recalled that on Good Friday in Ukraine -- when people prepare for Easter and bake paska -- Russia launched a Shahed drone at 05:00. The UAV damaged the Sumy bakery, killed an entrepreneur who came to pick up bread and injured a female employee.
"So much for Russia's 'traditional Christian values.' It is against the Lord, any faith, and any human values to strike an ordinary pastry shop, murder an entrepreneur, and destroy Easter bread. This is the evil we are dealing with every day," he said.Read also: Rescuers show aftermath of Russian strike on bread factory in Sumy
Early on April 18, Russian forces attacked a bread factory in Sumy with three Shahed drones. As a result of the attack, a 61-year-old driver who was loading goods was killed, and a 55-year-old employee was injured.
Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
