Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sybiha: Russia's Strike On Bakery Baking Easter Bread On Good Friday Goes Against Christian Values

Sybiha: Russia's Strike On Bakery Baking Easter Bread On Good Friday Goes Against Christian Values


2025-04-18 03:16:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has condemned the Russian strike on a bakery in Sumy, where traditional Easter bread (paska) was being baked. The attack killed a driver and injured a female worker.

He wrote about this on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

Sybiha recalled that on Good Friday in Ukraine -- when people prepare for Easter and bake paska -- Russia launched a Shahed drone at 05:00. The UAV damaged the Sumy bakery, killed an entrepreneur who came to pick up bread and injured a female employee.

"So much for Russia's 'traditional Christian values.' It is against the Lord, any faith, and any human values to strike an ordinary pastry shop, murder an entrepreneur, and destroy Easter bread. This is the evil we are dealing with every day," he said.

Read also: Rescuers show aftermath of Russian strike on bread factory in Sumy

Early on April 18, Russian forces attacked a bread factory in Sumy with three Shahed drones. As a result of the attack, a 61-year-old driver who was loading goods was killed, and a 55-year-old employee was injured.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

MENAFN18042025000193011044ID1109446780

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search