Satellite Image Confirms Strike On Russia's 112Th Missile Brigade Barracks
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
The satellite photo verifies both the damage and the exact geolocation of the barracks, previously identified through footage filmed by Russian soldiers following the strike.
The report states that the 112th Missile Brigade base, located around 700 kilometers from Ukraine, was hit by Ukrainian drones on April 16 and 17.Read also: Kharkiv attack: Number of injured rises to 103, including eight children
Earlier, the Chief of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the missile strike on Sumy -- carried out with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles -- was conducted by crews from both the 112th and 448th Missile Brigades of the Russian army.
On April 15, it was reported that Ukrainian forces struck the permanent base of the 448th Missile Brigade in Russia's Kursk region -- the unit that participated in the April 13 attack on Sumy.
The April 13 Russian missile strike on downtown Sumy killed 36 people and left 129 others injured.
