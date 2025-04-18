Wedding Trip Ends In Tragedy: Four Of Family Dead In Godhra Road Accident

MENAFN - IANS) Godhra, April 19 (IANS) Four members of a family were killed after a speeding truck collided head-on with a motorcycle near Trupti Hotel on the Godhra-Vadodara Highway in Gujarat on Friday.

The deceased include three sisters and their father, all residents of Bor village in Dholamba Taluka.

According to initial reports, the family was on their way to attend a wedding when the tragedy struck. The collision was so severe that all four individuals on the motorcycle died on the spot. Their bodies have been shifted to the Godhra Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.

Police teams promptly reached the accident site and began an investigation.

The truck involved in the accident has been seized, and the driver has been taken into custody along with the vehicle.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether any negligence was involved.

Gujarat has been grappling with a significant road safety crisis, as evidenced by recent statistics. In 2022, the state reported 15,751 road accidents, marking an increase from 15,186 in 2021. These incidents resulted in 7,618 fatalities, averaging approximately 0.86 deaths per hour.

Over the decade from 2013 to 2022, Gujarat recorded a total of 75,738 road accident deaths, positioning it as the state with the eighth-highest number of such fatalities in India.

A significant portion of these accidents involved buses, with 1,145 bus-related accidents reported in 2022, up from 686 in 2021. These incidents led to 288 deaths and 2,813 injuries. The primary cause of these accidents was identified as over-speeding, which accounted for 72.3 per cent of road accidents and 71.2 per cent of road accident deaths in 2022.