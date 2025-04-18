Qatar Places Development Of Science, Tech, Innovation Among Its Top Priorities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar places the development of science, technology, and innovation sectors among the top priorities of Qatar National Vision 2030, said Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed during the Qatar-Italy Biotechnology and Science Forum, yesterday.

The forum was organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with the Qatar Chamber. It aims to enhance cooperation and build partnerships in the fields of biotechnology, science, and innovation.

The event was attended by Minister of Health of the Italian Republic, H E Prof. Orazio Schillaci, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Qatar, H E Paolo Toschi, senior officials and representatives of chambers of commerce from Qatar and Italy. It also saw experts and specialists in the fields of health, science, and biotechnology.

Delivering the opening speech during the forum, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed highlighted the depth of bilateral relations between Qatar and Italy and emphasised the growing partnerships between the two countries. He pointed that the trade volume has exceeded $24bn over the past five years, and 350 Italian companies operate in Qatar across various economic sectors.

Dr. Al-Sayed explained that Qatar prioritises the development of the science, technology, and innovation sector in its National Vision 2030, emphasising the importance of biotechnology in addressing global challenges, improving healthcare, and enhancing food security.

“We seek to provide world-class healthcare through investing in specialized medical industries, including generic and biopharmaceuticals, as well as medical devices and supplies.” Dr. Al-Sayed commended Italy as a leading hub for biotechnology and innovation, expressing Qatar's goal to build strategic partnerships with Italy in order to drive growth and excellence in these fields.

He noted that Qatar has launched a QR20bn investment package to support investments in the biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and future technologies sectors, in parallel with stimulating joint investment with venture capital companies and strengthening public-private partnerships.

Reiterating Qatar's commitment to building a diversified and dynamic knowledge-based economy, he affirmed the central role of MoCI that encompasses overhauling the investment ecosystem, regulations, business doing rules, and rolling out incentives that include tax breaks, competitive leasing rates, and low energy costs.

The forum featured several sessions which shed light on pivotal topics in the fields of science, innovation, and biotechnology.

The Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar (Invest Qatar), Qatar Free Zones Authority; Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council, and Qatar Financial Center delivered presentations highlighting opportunities for cooperation. Qatar University, Qatar Precision Health Institute, Qatar Biomedical Research Institute, Hamad Medical City, and Sidra Hospital also delivered presentations at the forum.

The Doha edition of the Montalcini Biotech Tour 2025, an Italian initiative to promote Italy's innovative ecosystem and reinforce bilateral collaboration in the fields of health and life sciences, saw participation of several Italian companies from the biotechnology sector. It explored Italy's dynamic role in advancing global biotech innovation.

Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO Genenta Science and who serves as Moderator of the National Working Table for the Internationalization of the Italian Biotech sector (NWTIB) discussed about the Italian Biotech and Life Sciences Ecosystem.

The discussion session also featured Massimo Carnelos, Head of the Office for Technological Innovation and Startups at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Mario Scuderi, Senior Partner at CDP Venture Capital.

With a strong industrial base, cutting-edge research, a skilled talent pool and robust government support, Italy remains at the forefront of European biotechnology. The country's research and development (R&D) ecosystem is among the most advanced in Europe.

Italy is a leading force in the life sciences and biotechnology sector, positioning itself as one of the most competitive and innovative centers in Europe.