British-Era Shanan Power Project In Himachal Belongs To Punjab: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 18 (IANS) Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday said that the British-era Shanan Power Project in Himachal Pradesh is the property of his state.

In a statement issued here, he said,“Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri should first be aware of the facts regarding the ownership of the project instead of making unfounded statements. In the lack of information about the facts, Agnihotri is denting the strong mutual relationship of both states.”

ETO reminded Agnihotri that in 1966, Punjab was reorganised after the Government of India issued a notification on May 1, 1967, regarding the ownership of the assets and liabilities of the reorganised states.“As per Section 67 (4) of the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966, the Government of India allotted the assets and liabilities of Hydro Power House Joginder Nagar to the Punjab State Electricity Board, which is now providing services in Punjab as PSPCL,” he added.

The minister said the Act enacted by the Parliament becomes a law, which is a document that can be implemented without any changes. He said the Punjab Reorganisation Act determines the rights of the states therefore, the Shanan project is the property of Punjab in toto.

ETO stated,“The Ministry of Irrigation and Power of the Government of India, vide its letter no. EL11.77(45)/71 dated 22-03-1972, had informed the Secretary, Multipurpose Projects and Power Department of the government of Himachal Pradesh that the notification dated May 1, 1967, regarding the allotment of power stations would not be revised. Apart from this, the issue regarding ownership of the property was also raised by the government of Himachal Pradesh with the Power Department, Ministry of Energy of the Government of India, which was again clearly rejected by the Government of India in 1987. It becomes evident that the allotment of the Shanan Power Project to Punjab is absolutely correct, which belongs to Punjab.”

The Power Minister said Agnihotri mentioned the Ruler of Mandi was given this on 'lease' of 99 years to the Government of India, and Mandi was never ever part of Punjab. He also reminded Agnihotri that as per the agreement between the Ruler of Mandi and the British Government, the construction of the site started in 1925 and was completed in 1932.

ETO pointed out that after the formation of India, every district of Himachal was part of Punjab. He said that by giving such fabricated statements, Agnihotri was trying to mislead the people, which was totally unacceptable.

Harbhajan Singh said that in 2023, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh also mentioned the expiry of the lease of the Shanan Power Project, besides writing a letter to the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for handing over the project to the Himachal government.

To end the unnecessary pressure being created by Himachal Pradesh regarding the Shanan Power Project and to protect the interests of Punjab, a petition has already been filed in the Supreme Court by the Secretary (Power) of the Punjab government, which is under consideration. Therefore, Agnihorti should refrain from making statements regarding the Shanan Power Project, he added.