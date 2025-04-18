Panama Is Committed To Improving Its Buffalo Herd With Italian Genetics -
The project's intention is to promote genetic renewal in the buffalo herd in Panama,” said Sara Feliú, national director of Livestock.
She explained that they have already begun a process of data collection, organizing producer groups, and evaluating animals. They are also beginning the first heat synchronizations to launch artificial insemination programs. “The idea is to continue the program in the different areas where the country's largest buffalo population is concentrated, such as Bocas del Toro, Colón, Veraguas, and Darién, primarily,” she added.
Italy is a World Reference in Buffalo Genetics
The choice of Italy as the supplier is no coincidence. According to the official, for many years, Italy has traditionally worked on the genetic improvement of buffalo, seeking to produce high-quality buffalo milk primarily for cheese production. It should be noted that the original mozzarella cheese is made from buffalo milk, which has high levels of fat and protein. In Panama, buffalo breeding dates back to the 1970s, although only since 2023, Feliú recalled, has it been formally integrated into MIDA's genetic improvement program. To date, 75 cattle have been delivered to small farmers in Colón and Coclé as part of the“Buffalo Breeding and Management in Panama” subprogram.
According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Livestock (MIDA), buffalo in Panama are well adapted to the country's climatic conditions and are used for both meat and milk production. In recent years, their breeding has experienced sustained growth, driven by the interest in diversifying livestock farming and making better use of available natural resources. However, the MIDA director of livestock noted that few buffalo producers have ventured into the practice of genetic improvement using reproductive biotechnologies such as artificial insemination, even though this is the way to improve indicators in this livestock production.
“We know that improving indicators such as weaning weight, increased milk production, and improved herd lifespan requires further exploration into this activity. That's why the Livestock Directorate is preparing to perform the first inseminations after several months of planning.”
More than 9,000 Buffalo Currently Roam in Panama
Currently, there are an estimated 9,729 buffalo in Panama, distributed among 66 producers. The provinces with the largest number of animals are Bocas del Toro and Darién, although the largest concentration of producers is between Colón and Los Santos. The predominant breeds are Murrah, Mediterranean, Jafarabadi, Buffalo, and crosses between these, which provide greater adaptability, hardiness, and higher production in their offspring. This achievement, the official explained, was achieved with the help of the 11 regional offices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Livestock (MIDA), which carried out the necessary fieldwork.
Lean and Healthy Meat
In addition to the genetic approach, MIDA highlights the nutritional advantages of buffalo meat compared to beef:
-
40% less intramuscular fat
Lower calorie content
More protein per 100g
Lower cholesterol
Higher iron and zinc content
Mild flavor: Despite being lean, it has a flavor similar to or even milder than beef, depending on the cut and preparation.
“Buffalo meat is a healthier alternative to traditional beef, with significant advantages in terms of fat, calories, and nutritional value,” Feliú concluded.
