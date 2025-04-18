RIVERFELL - A $500 MILLION MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT COMING TO PRATTVILLE, ALABAMA

Riverfell, a transformative $500 million mixed-use development coming to Prattville, Alabama

Riverfell, once complete, will stand among the largest single-site Opportunity Zone developments in the nation.

- Bradley Neave, DeveloperPRATTVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Wednesday, April 30 at 11:30 a.m., elected officials from Elmore County and the City of Prattville will join community leaders, key stakeholders, and development partners for the groundbreaking of Riverfell-a transformative $500 million mixed-use development.Set against the scenic Alabama River and adjacent to the renowned Robert Trent Jones at Capitol Hill Golf Course, Riverfell is a 232-acre master-planned mixed-use development that thoughtfully integrates commercial, retail, and medical spaces into its town center, creating a vibrant, interconnected, pedestrian friendly community. The development will feature:.More Than 450 Thoughtfully Designed Single-Family Homes.350 Luxury Multifamily Residences.92,000 Square Feet of Boutique Retail and Dining Destinations.Up to 200,000 Square Feet of Commercial Space.Three Class-A Medical Office Towers Totaling 160,000 Square Feet.A 120-Bed Upscale Assisted Living Community.A Branded Daycare and Early Childhood Development Center.A Boutique Hotel Featuring Spa Amenities and Event Spaces.Potential Riverside Landing with Marina Access (Under Discussion)“This groundbreaking represents more than development-it affirms our commitment to building a lasting legacy,” said Bradley Neave, developer and founder of Halieus .“Riverfell is positioned as a catalyst for regional transformation, embracing proven town-and-country planning principles that will drive economic growth, strengthen our community, and elevate the quality of life for both residents and visitors.”Riverfell continues to attract significant interest from investors and national businesses, thanks to its scale and designation as an Opportunity Zone -a federal program offering tax benefits to those investing in long-term community growth. Once complete, Riverfell will stand among the largest single-site Opportunity Zone developments in the nation.For more information about Riverfell, please visit________________________________________About HalieusHalieus is a Real Estate Development Firm with a Vision that Extends Beyond Conventional Practices. Specializing in Opportunity Zones and Improvement Districts, Halieus Builds Success by Actively Engaging Key Stakeholders, Investors, Municipal Authorities and the Local Community – Ensuring Each Project Drives Regional Growth While Delivering Meaningful Impact.

