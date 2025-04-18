Illegal Parking By Car Dealer Sparks Public Outrage In Barbar Shah Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Residents of Barbar shah area in Srinagar have raised serious concerns over persistent illegal parking by a local car dealer, who continues to occupy public roads with multiple vehicles, obstructing movement and violating traffic norms.
According to locals, the car dealer has turned portions of the public road into an unofficial extension of his showroom. Despite repeated complaints and a formal report lodged at the concerned police station on April 17, the issue remains unresolved.
On Friday, traffic department officials visited the spot to tow the illegally parked vehicles. However, the dealer reportedly resisted the operation. Shockingly, shortly after the officials left, the dealer resumed parking vehicles at the same location, disregarding the warnings and enforcement efforts.
“This is a public road, not private property,” said a local resident.“We support the administration, but such blatant defiance of the law must not go unchecked.”
Locals are urging the traffic department and Srinagar Municipal Corporation to take strict and sustained action against the violator. They have also demanded regular monitoring of the area to prevent recurrence of such violations.
Illegal parking has been a growing menace in several areas of Srinagar, causing traffic jams and posing safety hazards for both pedestrians and motorists. Residents hope that this time, the authorities will act decisively.
