Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Armored Assault In Sumy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards from the Steel Border Brigade of the Offensive Guard, together with fellow defenders from other branches of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, repelled a Russian assault and destroyed enemy armored vehicles in the Sumy sector.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service published video footage on its website .

"In the Sumy sector, FPV drone units from the Steel Border Brigade, in coordination with comrades from other components of the Defense Forces, repelled an enemy assault," the statement reads.

Using drones, Ukrainian fighters destroyed three pieces of armored equipment that were transporting Russian assault troops.

Drone operators then continued tracking down and eliminating Russian troops who had managed to dismount.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses near the village of Kostiantynopil in the Novopavlivka sector using motorcycles during the past day.