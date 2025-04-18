Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Armored Assault In Sumy Sector
According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service published video footage on its website .
"In the Sumy sector, FPV drone units from the Steel Border Brigade, in coordination with comrades from other components of the Defense Forces, repelled an enemy assault," the statement reads.
Using drones, Ukrainian fighters destroyed three pieces of armored equipment that were transporting Russian assault troops.
Drone operators then continued tracking down and eliminating Russian troops who had managed to dismount.Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine climbs by 1,530 in past day
Earlier reports said that Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses near the village of Kostiantynopil in the Novopavlivka sector using motorcycles during the past day.
