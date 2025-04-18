Dogginstix®️ Unveils UFO Beef Collagen Disc At Global Pet Expo 2025

Florida-based natural dog treat company introduces innovative flying disc chew toy made from single-ingredient beef collagen.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dogginstix® , a premier provider of handcrafted pet treats based in Ocala, Florida, today announced the launch of its newest product, the UFO Beef Collagen Disc , at the Global Pet Expo 2025 . The product combines the functionality of a flying disc toy with a long-lasting beef collagen chew.

The UFO Beef Collagen Disc features a single-ingredient formulation of premium grade beef collagen sourced from free-range, grass-fed cattle. The disc's aerodynamic design allows it to fly through the air, creating an interactive experience for dogs and their owners before becoming a durable chew.

"We designed the UFO Beef Collagen Disc to provide a dual-purpose experience that engages dogs both physically and mentally," said Mr. Ahmet KARAGOZ, President of Dogginstix®. "Our focus has always been on creating high-quality, natural products that pet owners can feel confident giving to their companions."

The new product aligns with Dogginstix's commitment to using only natural ingredients without preservatives, fillers, or additives. Each UFO disc is handcrafted using techniques such as slow baking and dehydration to preserve natural flavors while creating a satisfying chewing experience.

According to the company, the UFO Beef Collagen Disc is being manufactured at Dogginstix's Eastern Europe factory and is now available for purchase through its website and select pet specialty retailers nationwide. The product is sold in cases of 24 units for $155.76 (wholesale pricing), with options for installment payments starting from $28.10 per month.

Pet store owners across the nation can now stock this innovative product in their retail locations. Dogginstix® provides comprehensive services to retail partners, including merchandising support and product education.

The company is offering new customers 10% off their first order with code OFF10, and all products qualify for free shipping with no minimum purchase required.

For pet owners concerned about product safety, Dogginstix® provides clear usage instructions with each UFO disc, recommending supervision during chewing, removal of small pieces to prevent choking hazards, and consideration of the pet's age and health when selecting products.

"We understand the importance of pet safety, which is why we include detailed feeding instructions with every product," added KARAGOZ. "While our UFO disc provides extended chewing time, we always recommend appropriate supervision."

Dogginstix® maintains a customer-friendly return policy, allowing returns within seven days of delivery for unopened products. Returns require a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) number, which customers can obtain by contacting the company's customer service team, available Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM EST.

Pet owners and retailers interested in learning more about the UFO Beef Collagen Disc or placing an order can visit the Dogginstix® website or call +1 352-234-3885.

About Dogginstix®

Based in Ocala, Florida, Dogginstix® (about-us ) is dedicated to crafting wholesome, natural pet treats. Founded by passionate pet owners, the company prioritizes quality ingredients, innovative production techniques, and exceptional customer service. Dogginstix® offers a diverse range of treats catering to various dietary needs and preferences, all made with love and care for pets nationwide.

