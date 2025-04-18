Dr. Michael H. Heuer Of MH Life Consulting Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MH Life Consulting, founded by Dr. Michael H. Heuer, proudly announces its continued commitment to global suicide prevention education, primarily within military and community environments. A retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and former senior chaplain, Dr. Heuer is a Clinical Fellow of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy and leverages his extensive experience in crisis intervention and training to equip individuals with skills essential for life-saving interventions.

Following a distinguished 33-year career in the Air Force, Dr. Heuer, who was notably inducted into the Marquis Who's Who in America for 2025, has dedicated his post-military life to teaching suicide prevention skills through MH Life Consulting. His educational initiatives, which are primarily delivered to military audiences worldwide, are based on renowned, evidence-based programs developed by LivingWorks Education in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Dr. Heuer offers training programs including the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) and safeTALK (“Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep Safe”)-both pivotal in educating personnel on how to detect and address potential signs of suicidal thoughts in at-risk individuals. The ASIST workshop is an intense two-day course teaching participants how to provide life-assisting direct support and develop a "safeplan," while safeTALK is a shorter, half-day program offering foundational skills for identifying and engaging with those who may be contemplating suicide and connecting people with thoughts of suicide to an additional caregiver.

“I have witnessed the cumulative stress that military service members may experience, which can increase the risk of post-traumatic stress disorder and possible suicidal ideation,” explains Dr. Heuer.“Though not everyone exposed to combat or extreme stress develops PTSD, those who do deserve comprehensive support. My role is to empower individuals with the skills needed to support their peers in crisis, extending a safety net across communities. Anyone-military or civilian, younger or older, may experience thoughts of suicide at some time in their lives for many possible reasons. The beginning of helping is to recognize the ways people may be asking for help without their actually saying anything, because it's painful and hard for them to talk about. The key is to intervene while people are still only thinking about suicide before they do anything to act on those thoughts.”

Although he conducted thousands of counseling sessions and crisis interventions during his decades as an active duty military chaplain, Dr. Heuer emphasizes that his current role is not to counsel directly but rather to impart practical skills to participants, enabling them to begin potentially life-saving interventions with peers, work colleagues, and family members. These educational models allow more individuals, beyond professional counselors, to effectively initiate interventions and provide immediate aid. Often the first people to notice possible invitations for help may not be professional caregivers but rather friends, acquaintances, and family members. People do not need to be therapists to gain confidence using very basic helping skills to identify suicide, start a conversation, and take someone to a trained caregiver. A significant portion of the training is carried out through realistic practice scenarios, ensuring that participants gain the confidence and muscle memory needed to act decisively and compassionately.

Since retiring from active duty, Dr. Heuer has traveled extensively throughout the USA and from the U.S. to Germany, England, Greece, and Africa, providing training sessions at diverse military installations and community organizations. Despite the global reach of his work, his efforts are mostly concentrated within military circles at a time when global conflict environments continue to pose psychological risks to servicemen and women.

The demand for Dr. Heuer's sessions has surged following his recent accolade from Marquis Who's Who, reflecting his recognized expertise and the critical importance of suicide prevention education.“Whether you are a counselor or simply a concerned coworker, having the right training can make a profound difference,” Dr. Heuer explains.“We teach participants how to start a conversation and guide individuals towards professional help, maximizing the community's collective resilience against suicide.”

MH Life Consulting continues to prioritize people in its approach, building bridges of communication, understanding, and safety. By integrating lived experiences with structured educational frameworks, Dr. Michael H. Heuer stands at the forefront of proactive mental health crisis intervention.

About MH Life Consulting

Founded by Dr. Michael H. Heuer, MH Life Consulting is dedicated to training individuals and groups in suicide prevention using proven intervention models. With a focus on military personnel but extending to community organizations, MH Life Consulting equips participants with the necessary skills to recognize and respond to signs of suicidal ideation-ultimately fostering safer communities worldwide.

Close Up Radio recently featured Michael H. Heuer, PhD in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday, April 14th at 11am EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday April 21st at 11am EST

