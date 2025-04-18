HM Amit Shah's 2026 Deadline In Sight As Sukma Panchayat Declared Maoist-Free

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, April 18 (IANS) In a major move towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah's mission to make India free of Maoist insurgency by March 2026, Badesetti Panchayat in Sukma district has officially been declared the first Maoist-free Panchayat in Chhattisgarh. The development followed the surrender by 22 Maoists, including 11 from Badesetti alone, before the security forces on Friday.

This signalled a breakthrough in the government's counter-insurgency and rehabilitation strategy. The mass surrender not only reflects a weakening of Maoist influence but also reaffirms HM Shah's ambitious deadline as increasingly within reach.

Also, in Bijapur on Friday, security forces captured a Maoists' camp in an operation.

The Badesetti Panchayat, according to the new policy, will get Rs 1 crore as reward for development work.

With a collective bounty of Rs 8.5 lakh on their heads, their surrender has led to Badesetti Panchayat will also get other assistances from the government in employment generation.

“A total of 22 Maoists, including 11 with a reward of Rs 40 lakh, have surrendered before the security forces in Sukma district. It is a matter of satisfaction that the Maoists now want to join the mainstream of society. Every possible effort will be made as per rules for the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites. As per the resolution of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, complete eradication of red terror from the country and state is certain by March 2026,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai wrote on his X handle.

This surrender is part of a broader wave of Maoists laying down arms under the government's rehabilitation policy.

A total of 22 Maoists in Sukma district have abandoned violence. Among them is a couple, further highlighting the personal and societal impact of the initiative.

This move aims to foster growth and stability in the region, ensuring that the Panchayat remains free from the Maoists' influence.

The surrendered Maoists were previously active in the Maad and Nuapada Divisions.

Rewards of Rs 2 lakh each were declared for three male and one female Maoist, while another carried a bounty of Rs 50,000, an official said.

Their decision to leave violence behind is seen as a major success for the ongoing efforts to curb Maoist activities.

Meanwhile, security forces achieved another breakthrough in Bijapur district, where they dismantled a Maoist camp during an encounter.

The operation, part of the 'Maad Bachao Abhiyan' led by Narayanpur Police, resulted in the recovery of explosives, Rs 6 lakh in cash, and 11 laptops.

The encounter in the Kasod-Kumuradi forest of Kohkameta area forced senior Maoist cadres to flee, leaving behind essential supplies. Reports suggest significant casualties and injuries among the Maoist ranks.