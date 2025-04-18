Inaugural Night Of 'Brains Uncorked': A New Flash Talk Series In Los Angeles

April 29, 7 PM, The Nickel Mine (11363 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025)

Each month, three local professors will share ideas that go down smooth, but stick with you, in 10 minute flash talks at a local bar.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LA-based book publicity, marketing, and literary services firm Coriolis Company , known for its work with academics, has announced the inaugural installment of Brains Uncorked , a live event series where, each month, three scholars share thought-provoking but brief talks. This first event will take place at West LA bar The Nickel Mine on Tuesday, April 29, at 7:00 PM.Brains Uncorked aims to bring the audience sharp insights and bold perspectives that challenge thinking and spark meaningful conversations among attendees. On the 29th, three professors from local universities will share insights they've gathered from years of in-depth research on how race is shaped by and functions within American institutions: from schools, to prisons, to universities. Each talk will be around ten minutes long.Dr. Laura Chávez-Moreno, Assistant Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles in the Departments of Chicana/o & Central American Studies and Education, will propose that“All schools teach about race. The question is how." Dr. Chávez-Moreno works at the intersection of education, pedagogy, language, literacy, and ethnic studies, particularly Chicanx/Latinx Studies. She is the author of "How Schools Make Race: Teaching Latinx Racialization in America" (Harvard Education Press, 2024).Dr. Brittany Friedman, Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of Southern California, will give a talk titled "We were never meant to obey," drawing from her book "Carceral Apartheid: How Lies and White Supremacists Run Our Prisons" (University of North Carolina Press, 2025). Dr. Friedman is an expert in cover-ups, politics, and the dark side of institutions, and much of her work is organized around investigating and making sense of the grave harms we grapple with in our society.Dr. Donna J. Nicol, Associate Dean of Personnel and Curriculum and professor of history in the College of Liberal Arts at California State University Long Beach, will tell the audience“The Real History of Affirmative Action and DEI." Dr. Nicol's research focuses on race, conservative philanthropy, U.S. higher education, and the history of African American women's educational activism. She is the author of "Black Woman on Board: Claudia Hampton, the California State University, and the Fight to Save Affirmative Action" (University of Rochester Press, 2024).The event is free and open to all 21+, though reservations are encouraged. The address of The Nickel Mine is 11363 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025.Interested attendees should RSVP through Eventbrite:Book a table through The Nickel Mine's OpenTable page:Are you a professor interested in speaking at the next Brains Uncorked event? Please fill out the interest form on the Coriolis website:brainsuncorked/CONTACT

